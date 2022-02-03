PSL 2022: PCB wants NCOC to allow 50% crowd for Lahore matches

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: PCB wants NCOC to allow 50% crowd for Lahore matches

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Spectators enjoying watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultan at the National Cricket Stadium on February 1, 2022. — APP/File
Spectators enjoying watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultan at the National Cricket Stadium on February 1, 2022. — APP/File

  • PCB requests NCOC to allow 50% crowd for Lahore matches at Gaddafi Stadium.
  • Decision expected within next couple of days, sources say.
  • PSL 7 matches will move to Lahore from February 10.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to increase crowd capacity to 50% during the Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said PCB is hopeful that the NCOC will allow the cricket board to increase capacity for the Lahore matches as the COVID-19 situation is better in the city compared to Karachi.

“A decision is expected within the next couple of days,” the sources said.

Related items

The seventh edition PSL matches will move to Lahore from February 10. During this, 19 matches will be played.

On January 19, the NCOC had lowered crowd capacity to 25% for PSL 2022's Karachi leg matches, while children under the age of 12 were barred from entering the stadium.

Before that, the NCOC had approved 100% crowd attendance but due to the rise in Omicron variant-related coronavirus cases across Karachi, the decision was changed.

The spectators’ entry was made subject to strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all the players and the attendees.

COVID-19 protocols:

  • Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.
  • Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium.
  • Wearing masks inside the venue is mandatory.
  • Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

An official of the PCB had confirmed that as being fully vaccinated is the primary condition for spectators to enter the stadium, fans who are under 12 years of age are not allowed to enter as they’re currently not eligible to receive vaccines.

The official had added that this decision was made under guidelines from NCOC.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi's message for Qalandars after last night's win

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi's message for Qalandars after last night's win
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head
Geo Super launches PSL game

Geo Super launches PSL game
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 3

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 3
PSL’s weekly roundup: Is Multan Sultan the team to beat this season?

PSL’s weekly roundup: Is Multan Sultan the team to beat this season?
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20