PSL 2022: PCB wants NCOC to allow 50% crowd for Lahore matches

Spectators enjoying watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultan at the National Cricket Stadium on February 1, 2022. — APP/File

PCB requests NCOC to allow 50% crowd for Lahore matches at Gaddafi Stadium.

Decision expected within next couple of days, sources say.

PSL 7 matches will move to Lahore from February 10.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to increase crowd capacity to 50% during the Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said PCB is hopeful that the NCOC will allow the cricket board to increase capacity for the Lahore matches as the COVID-19 situation is better in the city compared to Karachi.

“A decision is expected within the next couple of days,” the sources said.

The seventh edition PSL matches will move to Lahore from February 10. During this, 19 matches will be played.



On January 19, the NCOC had lowered crowd capacity to 25% for PSL 2022's Karachi leg matches, while children under the age of 12 were barred from entering the stadium.

Before that, the NCOC had approved 100% crowd attendance but due to the rise in Omicron variant-related coronavirus cases across Karachi, the decision was changed.

The spectators’ entry was made subject to strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all the players and the attendees.

COVID-19 protocols:

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium.

Wearing masks inside the venue is mandatory.

Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

An official of the PCB had confirmed that as being fully vaccinated is the primary condition for spectators to enter the stadium, fans who are under 12 years of age are not allowed to enter as they’re currently not eligible to receive vaccines.

The official had added that this decision was made under guidelines from NCOC.