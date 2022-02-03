PSL 2022: Live score Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

KARACHI: Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators in what is expected to be a high-scoring game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi in a few hours.

Islamabad United seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to strengthen their position on the points table where they are currently standing at the third position with two points. Meanwhile, the Gladiators are placed at the fourth position, also with two points.

So far, 13 matches have been played between the two sides with Quetta Gladiators pocketing victories in seven matches and Islamabad United emerging victorious in six outings.

In Karachi, two games between the two sides have been played so far, with equal winning ratio.

The match begins at 7:30pm.