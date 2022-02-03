PSL 2022: Which bowler delivered the fastest delivery of PSL 7?

Naseem Shah (L) and Haris Rauf (R) — PCB

Pakistan is known for producing fast bowlers in the cricketing world and with the emergence of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016 many young bowlers have come to the front.

With just eight days into the seventh edition of the PSL, we have witnessed some really quick deliveries, but here are the top five fastest deliveries bowled, so far.



Lahore Qalandars speedster Haris Rauf, who is known for his fiery pace, sits on top of the list. The pacer, currently, holds the record for bowling the first and second fastest deliveries in PSL 2022.

The right-arm pacer bowled a fiery 152.5 km/h delivery — the fastest delivery in the ongoing PSL — against Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday.

Haris bowled the second fastest delivery, traveling at 149.4 km/h, against Multan Sultans.

While the third-fastest delivery was bowled by Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah, who bowled at 148.7 km/h against Peshawar Zalmi.

Naseem has been exceptional for the Gladiators in the PSL 7, taking six wickets in five matches including, a five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.

The third and fourth fastest deliveries of the PSL 2022 were also bowled by Haris, who managed to bowl at 148.4 against Karachi Kings and 148.3 against Peshawar Zalmi.