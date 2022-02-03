Geo.tv

Time Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Rashid Khan asks fans to suggest name for his last over hit against Peshawar Zalmi

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan smashes the ball for a six in the last over against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi, on February 2, 2021. — Twitter
Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan smashes the ball for a six in the last over against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi, on February 2, 2021. — Twitter

KARACHI: Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan, who is representing Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been performing sensationally in the tournament.

In his team's last match against Peshwar Zalmi on Thursday, which they won by 29 runs, Khan helped his franchise with his all round performance.

He was able to take a wicket and scored 22 runs off eight balls.

In the last over, Khan managed to hit two sixes. But one of these two boundaries was off an unorthodox shot.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman, bowlers help Lahore Qalandars secure 29-run win over Peshawar Zalmi

In response to Salman Irshad's second ball of the last over, Khan moved to the off side and flicked it out of the park over the midwicket fence — which went for a massive six.

Taking to Twitter today, the leg-spinner wondered: "Still to find name for it. Any suggestions??"

Fans wasted no time and started giving their suggestions to the former Afghan national team skipper.

Here are the suggestions:


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

