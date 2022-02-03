PSL 2022: 'Miss you all too', Daren Sammy replies to Pakistani fan

Daren Sammy (L) and Fan (R) —

Former West Indian and Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has said that he misses his fans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sammy, who has been an integral part of Peshawar Zalmi since the beginning of the PSL, has missed out on the seventh edition of the tournament due to his busy schedule.

During the match between Peshawar and Lahore, a fan, Shani Lashari, posted a picture of himself on Twitter while holding a poster saying "miss you Darren Sammy Lala".

Taking note of the message, Sammy replied to the tweet saying, "Miss you all too".

The West Indian star all-rounder has been a key player for Peshawar Zalmi and helped the Yellow Storm win the league in 2017. He was later made the coach of the Peshawar team by the management of the franchise.

