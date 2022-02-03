Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Shahid Afridi sets new record of conceding most runs in PSL history

Quetta Gladiators star all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators might have been expecting to perform better than their earlier matches in their Thursday's fixture against Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi.

A major reason for the expectation was the inclusion of star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has returned to the squad after completing COVID-19 isolation.

However, the star all-rounder could not bowl up to mark as he set a new record of conceding the most runs in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) history.

The former Pakistan skipper bowled a total of four overs, where he conceded 67 runs and managed to take only a wicket. His most expensive over was the last over (20th), where he conceded 20 runs.

Just like Afridi, Quetta's bowlers were unable to restrict the United's batters, allowing them to put up a massive 230-run target on the board.

Earlier, Islamabad United's Zafar Gohar held the record of conceding the most runs — 65.