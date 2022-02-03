PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi cheered despite setting new record

Quetta Gladiators all rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter

Twitterati are getting behind Shahid Afridi who got hit for 67 runs in a four-over spell which turned out to be the most expensive bowling figure in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It should be noted that this was Afridi's first match of his farewell PSL, after missing the initial games due to COVID-19, but was taken to the cleaners by United batters Colin Munro and Azam Khan.

New Zealand batter Colin Munro smashed three sixes in his first over, while Azam Khan hit two sixes in his third, and three in his fourth over before he finally picked his wicket.

Munro smashed two successive sixes as Afridi went for 18 runs in his first over. While in his second over he went for 10 runs, but on the second ball Munro smoked a huge six on long-on.

In the third over, Afridi went for 19 runs as Azam smashed him for two sixes and one four as United is looking set for a mammoth total.

In his last over, Azam smashed three massive sixes, but he got his wicket when he bowled him for 65 runs.

Meanwhile, despite being smashed for 67 in his four over the fans on Twitter are still backing Afridi.

