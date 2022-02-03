PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi cheered despite setting new record

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Live

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi cheered despite setting new record

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Quetta Gladiators all rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter
Quetta Gladiators all rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter

Twitterati are getting behind Shahid Afridi who got hit for 67 runs in a four-over spell which turned out to be the most expensive bowling figure in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). 

It should be noted that this was Afridi's first match of his farewell PSL, after missing the initial games due to COVID-19, but was taken to the cleaners by United batters Colin Munro and Azam Khan.

New Zealand batter Colin Munro smashed three sixes in his first over, while Azam Khan hit two sixes in his third, and three in his fourth over before he finally picked his wicket.

Munro smashed two successive sixes as Afridi went for 18 runs in his first over. While in his second over he went for 10 runs, but on the second ball Munro smoked a huge six on long-on.

In the third over, Afridi went for 19 runs as Azam smashed him for two sixes and one four as United is looking set for a mammoth total.

In his last over, Azam smashed three massive sixes, but he got his wicket when he bowled him for 65 runs.

Meanwhile, despite being smashed for 67 in his four over the fans on Twitter are still backing Afridi.

Take a look:  


Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Shahid Afridi sets new record of conceding most runs in PSL history

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Shahid Afridi sets new record of conceding most runs in PSL history
PSL 2022: 'Miss you all too', Daren Sammy replies to Pakistani fan

PSL 2022: 'Miss you all too', Daren Sammy replies to Pakistani fan
PSL 2022: Rashid Khan asks fans to suggest name for his last over hit against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2022: Rashid Khan asks fans to suggest name for his last over hit against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2022: Live score Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Which bowler delivered the fastest delivery of PSL 7?

PSL 2022: Which bowler delivered the fastest delivery of PSL 7?
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20