PSL 7: Why did Muhammad Hasnain miss Quetta Gladiators match against Islamabad United?

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 7: Why did Muhammad Hasnain miss Quetta Gladiators match against Islamabad United?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Pakistans pacer Muhammad Hasnain. — Twitter/File
Pakistan's pacer Muhammad Hasnain. — Twitter/File 

  • Hasnain's name was replaced with the hand-written name of Sohail Tanvir at number 8. 
  • Sources believe that it may be due to a bio-mechanic report on his bowling action.
  • Sources claim that the report of his bowling action’s bio-mechanics analysis isn’t encouraging for the Pakistani fast bowler.

KARACHI: Questions were raised after Quetta Gladiators fast bowler was missing from action in the team’s important match in PSL 7 against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Muhammad Hasnain’s name was printed in the original team sheet but was cancelled and replaced with the hand-written name of Sohail Tanvir at number 8.

While there was no immediate response from the Quetta management on the matter, sources believe that it may be due to a bio-mechanic report on his bowling action.

Hasnain’s bowling action was reported last month during his stint in Big Bash League (BBL) and he was tested in an ICC accredited lab in Lahore.

The report, according to sources, has already been sent to Cricket Australia and they’re likely to issue a statement on Friday or Saturday.

The sources claim that the report of his bowling action’s bio-mechanics analysis is not encouraging for the Pakistani fast bowler.

Any action on the report is the sole discretion of Cricket Australia and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PCB will have the choice whether or not to implement the same in Pakistan’s domestic tournaments.

If, as suspected, the bowling action is found to be illegal, the young fast bowler will have to undergo a rehabilitation program.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

