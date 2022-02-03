PSL 7: Why did Muhammad Hasnain miss Quetta Gladiators match against Islamabad United?

Pakistan's pacer Muhammad Hasnain. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Questions were raised after Quetta Gladiators fast bowler was missing from action in the team’s important match in PSL 7 against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Muhammad Hasnain’s name was printed in the original team sheet but was cancelled and replaced with the hand-written name of Sohail Tanvir at number 8.

While there was no immediate response from the Quetta management on the matter, sources believe that it may be due to a bio-mechanic report on his bowling action.

Hasnain’s bowling action was reported last month during his stint in Big Bash League (BBL) and he was tested in an ICC accredited lab in Lahore.

The report, according to sources, has already been sent to Cricket Australia and they’re likely to issue a statement on Friday or Saturday.

The sources claim that the report of his bowling action’s bio-mechanics analysis is not encouraging for the Pakistani fast bowler.

Any action on the report is the sole discretion of Cricket Australia and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PCB will have the choice whether or not to implement the same in Pakistan’s domestic tournaments.

If, as suspected, the bowling action is found to be illegal, the young fast bowler will have to undergo a rehabilitation program.