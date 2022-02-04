KK vs PZ: Kings hope for powerful comeback in today's match against Zalmi

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 04 2022
By
SDSports desk

KK vs PZ: Kings hope for powerful comeback in today's match against Zalmi

By
SDSports desk

Time Friday Feb 04, 2022

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi today at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv
Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi today at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv

Karachi Kings, the champions of 2020, will be desperate for their first win when they face Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth match today in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition being played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Kings will be under extreme pressure following three consecutive losses,  and a huge blow after Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the ongoing PSL due to injuries.

Unlike Ilyas, Amir has not participated in any match this season.

Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the past week or so, has aggravated his back injury during rehabilitation and will no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the PSL 7, a statement from the franchise said on Thursday.

Following a seven-wicket defeat to Multan Sultans in their opener, the Kings were thrashed by Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets and beaten by Lahore Qalandars by six wickets.

The Kings' players have been working out hard on the practise field and in the gym over the last few days.

Babar Azam, the Kings' off-colour skipper, is expected to shoulder the batting load. Babar produced a couple of decent scores over the last three games, but they fell short of his stature, as he is a world-class player and his team expects him to contribute more.

He is expected to get off to a solid start alongside the in-form Sharjeel Khan, who has already played two good innings. Sharjeel has shown excellent timing and will pose a serious threat to Zalmi's frontline pacemen, who have struggled throughout the tournament.

Kings will also expect Mohammad Nabi to show his class with the willow.  Nabi has been a tough batsman, and his role in the middle order will be crucial in today's game.

Joe Clarke and Imad Wasim appear to be in fine form, but Kings require something phenomenal from them. Kings scored 124-5, 113 all out, and 170-7.

Meanwhile, Zalmi will continue to strive for improvement. Not only do Zalmi need to improve their fielding, but they are also falling short of expectations in both batting and bowling.

After defeating Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their opener, Islamabad United defeated Zalmi by nine wickets and Lahore Qalandars by 29 runs. Yes, they have reintroduced their opening duo of Kamran Akmal and Hazratullah Zazai following their recovery from COVID.

While Zazai was dismissed for a duck against Lahore on Wednesday, Kamran looked classy and played an outstanding knock. It demonstrates that he is in excellent form, and it is expected that he will bat against the Kings' frontline bowlers on Friday.

Hussain Talat looked a little out of form against Lahore, but he is a superb all-rounder who has already delivered an outstanding knock in this tournament. Haider Ali also demonstrated his form on Wednesday, with some fine strokes before falling on 49.

Sherfane Rutherford is another outstanding batsman, and as is customary, his role with the bat will be critical for Zalmi. Rutherford has been a master of timing the ball, having already scored a fine fifty. Zalmi's key bowlers include skipper Wahab Riaz, Ben Cutting, and Usman Qadir. Zalmi should play Arshad Iqbal, who is a fantastic paceman who can significantly improve his team's performance. Arshad, who had tested positive for COVID-19, is now available for selection. The  toss seems to be important, as the last three games have been won by teams that defended the totals.

Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza will be in charge of the match's supervision, while Iftikhar Ahmed will be the match referee.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

