PSL 2022: Watch Hafeez, Fakhar laugh over drop catch scene against Peshawar

KARACHI: During the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, a confusion between Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez led to them dropping a catch of Peshawar Zalmi's Haider Ali on Wednesday.

In the 11th over of the match, Kamran Ghulam bowled to Ali, who sliced it high into the air, but was saved as Fakhar and Hafeez collided and dropped the catch.

But it was a pleasant day for the Qalandars as Fakhar and bowlers joined hands to help their team defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed the teams to visit a golf club in Karachi's Defence area, where they have created a bio-secure bubble. Over there, Fakhr and Hafeez got into an amusing discussion.

Fakhar turned towards the camera and said he had accepted his mistake. At this, Hafeez quipped that he must be admitting that it's not his mistake.

Continuing to laugh, Fakhar said: “Hafeez, you did call that it’s mine. But I said it in my heart that it’s mine.”

After Fakhar said this, all the players standing there — Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, and others — started laughing.