PSL 2022: Karachi Kings get replacement after Ilyas’ injury forces him out

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings get replacement after Ilyas’ injury forces him out

By
Sports Desk

Time Friday Feb 04, 2022

Mohammad Ilyas (left) and Usman Shinwari. — YouTube/PSL/File
Mohammad Ilyas (left) and Usman Shinwari. — YouTube/PSL/File

  • PSL 2022 technical committee approves replacement for Karachi Kings' Mohammad Ilyas.
  • Ilyas has a shoulder injury.
  • Mohammad Amir has also been ruled out of PSL due to injury too.

KARACHI: Usman Shinwari will play in place of Mohammad Ilyas for the Karachi Kings throughout the rest of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition.

The PSL technical committee approved Shinwari as a replacement player for Ilyas in the Karachi Kings squad after the bowler was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Ilyas suffered a severe shoulder injury, but came back despite it after receiving treatment to bowl two overs in the Kings’ last match, a statement from the franchise read Thursday.

"MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening," it said.

Read more: Blow to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas ruled out of tournament

"The whole Karachi Kings family appreciates his service and selflessness that embodies the spirit of family and effort this team stands for and wishes Ilyas a speedy recovery back to his fighting best," it added.

Amir ruled out

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the last week or so, had aggravated his back injury during rehab and will no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the PSL 7, the statement said.

"Amir has always been a King, and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon," it added.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

