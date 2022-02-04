PSL always helpful for development of young cricketers: Phil Salt

English cricketer Phit Salt. Photo: Provided by the author of this story.

KARACHI: England’s white-ball cricketer Phil Salt has said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) hugely impacts the evolution and growth of cricketers, both foreign and Pakistani.



“I believe that the PSL has always been good at helping the development of young players, whether it's overseas players, or domestic,” Salt said in an exclusive conversation with Geo News.



The top order batter also spoke about Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Program, of which he remained a part and also praised the standard of PSL.

The 25-year-old cricketer said that the league has a great standard that it has maintained, especially for the batters. He said that a batter needs to have a solid understanding of their game if they look to do well on these [PSL] wickets.



"I really enjoyed playing the PSL and it has so far been good for my career as well,” he said.

'Not easy to score big in PSL'

Salt, who was a part of the England squad for limited over series in West Indies, arrived in Karachi on February 2 to play in the PSL. He went into isolation upon arrival and is eagerly waiting for quarantine to end so he could join the league.

Reiterating his appreciation for high standard of PSL, the cricketer said that it is not easy to score runs in the tournament.

“It [the standard] is definitely right up there. The standard of bowling is top draw. I'd say it's one of the hardest leagues I've played in to score runs as a batter," Salt said.

He said that he participates in PSL every year, embracing the challenge to play well and be the top leader-board, in terms of runs and winning games for his side.

Great work by Qalandars' PDP

Talking about his stint with the development squad of Lahore Qalandars that toured Abu Dhabi and Australia, Salt said that the tournament in Abu Dhabi was his first experience playing for any franchise. He also praised Qalandars' PDP.

“It's obviously great work by the PDP. I touched on earlier how the PSL develops international talent as well as domestic talent," he said.

Salt recalled that Abu Dhabi tour was just before the start of the Qalandars' PDP, after which he left for Australia. He expressed gratitude for being a part of the PDP.

“The impact that the PDP is having not just to myself because I am a bit of an outlier in that regard, but for the talent that it is producing for Pakistan, Sameen Rana has got a product that he can be really proud of, and a lot of players very grateful for,” he said about Qalandars’ PDP.

Salt looks forward to play for England in next T20 World Cup

Salt made his England debut last year when Pakistan toured England and played three ODIs against Pakistan before playing three T20Is against West Indies in the recently concluded series. He is now looking forward to being a regular part of England set up and eyeing to cement his place by consistency in his performance.

The cricketer also expressed hope for touring Pakistan with the England squad later this year for seven T20Is, scheduled to be played in September, ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“I certainly hope so. For me, at the moment, it's about performing, showing the in selectors consistently and over a long period where my game is and how good I can be. Every international tour is at all that I want to be on. But I definitely look forward to coming to Pakistan as part of the England side,” he said.

Salt said that he has always enjoyed his time in Pakistan. However, he said, he would leave it on others to decide what they think about visiting the country.

“I feel like it's a very individual decision to come here. I don't think that's something I'm particularly qualified to speak on other people's behalf,” he said.

He added that his goal at the moment is to perform consistently over a long period and to prove his worth to England selectors.

“If I do that well, hopefully, I'll be in and around that setup. I've had a couple of opportunities now and have shown them glimpses of what I can do early on," he said when asked if he’s confident of being picked for T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

However, he said, he currently has his eyes set on performing well for Lahore Qalandars and help them win their maiden PSL title.

The cricketer said that he never sets any personal goals. Instead, he tries to make an impact on each game according to the match situation.

“I'm not a big one for personal goals, every game is different. You never know how the game going to pan out in front of you. What you can control or what you can make a goal is to have as big an impact on the game as possible."

He said that big impacts can contribute for the team's performance and achieving right results, which he said is one of the few things he focuses on.