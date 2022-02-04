PSL 2022: Live Score Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, ball by ball updates

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Karachi today at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv

Karachi Kings have won the toss against Peshawar Zalmi and decided to field first in the eleventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The 2020-champions Karachi Kings will play their fourth fixture today and are eyeing the first win after three consecutive losses.

Kings will be under extreme pressure following a huge blow after Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas were ruled out of the ongoing PSL due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi is also playing their fourth match of the season; however, they have managed to win only one match against Quetta Gladiators.

Live updates of the match will be available below the line: