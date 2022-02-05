PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 5

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 5

By
SDSports desk

Time Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Logos of all six franchises of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/File
Logos of all six franchises of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Cricket has become the talk of the town as sports lovers are enjoying the action-packed Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

Two matches are scheduled today at the National Stadium Karachi.

The first match will be played between two-time PSL champion Islamabad United and high-flying Lahore Qalandars at 2:30 pm while the second match will be played between unbeaten Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at 7:30pm.

Defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the PSL points table,  winning all the matches they have played in the tournament.

While Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have four points each and are placed on the second, third and fourth spots respectively.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

LQ vs IU: Potent Islamabad United meet solid Qalandars today in PSL clash

LQ vs IU: Potent Islamabad United meet solid Qalandars today in PSL clash
PSL 2022 points table: Peshawar Zalmi secure fourth spot

PSL 2022 points table: Peshawar Zalmi secure fourth spot
PSL 2022: Babar Azam's 90 goes in vain as Peshawar Zalmi trump Karachi Kings

PSL 2022: Babar Azam's 90 goes in vain as Peshawar Zalmi trump Karachi Kings
PSL always helpful for development of young cricketers: Phil Salt

PSL always helpful for development of young cricketers: Phil Salt
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings get replacement after Ilyas’ injury forces him out

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings get replacement after Ilyas’ injury forces him out
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20