PSL 2022: Watch Erin Holland's reaction on hubby Ben Cutting's 'dismissal'

Australian cricket presenter, Erin Holland, once again turned heads for all the right reasons during Friday's match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings of Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Holland's husband Ben Cutting is playing for PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi and both husband and wife have been staying in separate bubbles due to the COVID-19 protocols of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

However, the two have been the talk of the town like always.

Last night, Erin's reaction to Ben Cutting's "dismissal" was enough for Twitterati to praise the bonding of the star couple.

While the fans were disappointed it was Erin who was all gloomy after she saw bells falling when Cutting missed a shot.

Sharing the video of Erin's reaction, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told the presenter "It's alright."

Earlier, Erin also wished her husband a ''Happy Birthday'' in a lovely manner at the National Stadium Karachi.



