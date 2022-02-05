Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan (L) and his Lahore Qalandars counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/File

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars will be eyeing the second spot at the points table of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when they take Islamabad United today.

Two-time champions Islamabad United seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to strengthen their position on the points table where they are currently standing at the second position with four points.

Both teams have played three games so far and both have won two of these three games.



So far, 12 matches have been played between the two sides with United pocketing victories in nine matches and Qalandars emerging victorious in three outings.

In Karachi, one game between the two sides has been played so far, with United coming out as the winner.

The match will be played at the National Stadium Karachi with the toss taking place at 2:00pm.

Possible playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Fox Croft, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Mubashir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood