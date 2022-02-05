Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and his Multan Sultans counterpart Mohammad Rizwan standing for the toss during Pakistan Super League sixth edition. — PCB/File

KARACHI: Undefeated Multan Sultans will be eyeing their fifth consecutive victory of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when they lock horns with solid Peshawar Zalmi today.

Defending champions Sultans seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to hold their first position on the points table.

Meanwhile, the Wahab Riaz-led side will seek to break Sultans' unbeaten run.

So far, nine matches have been played between the two sides with Sultans pocketing victories in six matches and Zalmi emerging victorious in three outings.

In Karachi, two games between the two sides have been played so far, with equal winning ratio.

Mohammd Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today at National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm.



Possible playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk, c) Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil, Shah Tim, David, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees