Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Live

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head

By
SDSports desk

Time Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and his Multan Sultans counterpart Mohammad Rizwan standing for the toss during Pakistan Super League sixth edition. — PCB/File
Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and his Multan Sultans counterpart Mohammad Rizwan standing for the toss during Pakistan Super League sixth edition. — PCB/File

KARACHI: Undefeated Multan Sultans will be eyeing their fifth consecutive victory of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when they lock horns with solid Peshawar Zalmi today.

Defending champions Sultans seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to hold their first position on the points table.

Meanwhile, the Wahab Riaz-led side will seek to break Sultans' unbeaten run.

So far, nine matches have been played between the two sides with Sultans pocketing victories in six matches and Zalmi emerging victorious in three outings.

In Karachi, two games between the two sides have been played so far, with equal winning ratio.

Mohammd Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today at National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm.

Possible playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk, c) Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil, Shah Tim, David, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Live Score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live Score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
PZ vs MS: Peshawar Zalmi seek to break Sultans unbeaten run in PSL clash today

PZ vs MS: Peshawar Zalmi seek to break Sultans unbeaten run in PSL clash today
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head
PSL 2022: Watch Erin Holland's reaction on hubby Ben Cutting's 'dismissal'

PSL 2022: Watch Erin Holland's reaction on hubby Ben Cutting's 'dismissal'
PSL 2022: Inzamam lashes out at Babar Azam after Karachi Kings’ fourth consecutive loss

PSL 2022: Inzamam lashes out at Babar Azam after Karachi Kings’ fourth consecutive loss
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20