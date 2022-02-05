PSL 7: Shahid Afridi asks for rest from Quetta Gladiators management, say sources

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi asks for rest from Quetta Gladiators management, say sources

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File
Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File 

  • Afridi becomes most expensive bowler in history of PSL for conceding 67 runs and taking one wicket in a four-over spell. 
  • The all-rounder breaks Islamabad United's Zafar Gohar's record — who gave 65 runs. 
  • Afridi did not attend the practice session at the High-Performance Centre, the sources say. 

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday requested his team management for rest after a bad spell against Islamabad United, sources privy to the matter told Geo News

Afridi became the most expensive bowler in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for conceding 67 runs and one wicket in a four-over spell when Quetta took on Islamabad United on February 3. 

The all-rounder broke Islamabad United's Zafar Gohar's record of conceding most runs. 

Sources also shared that Afridi had also skipped Quetta's practice session at the high-performance centre in Karachi.

Afridi had joined the Quetta squad after completing COVID-19 isolation but was unable to bowl as per expectations.

The former Pakistan skipper bowled a total of four overs, where he conceded 67 runs and managed to take only a wicket. His most expensive over was the last over (20th), where he conceded 20 runs.

Fans support Shahid Afridi

Twitterati, however, got behind Shahid Afridi and extended support to the star cricketer.

New Zealand batter Colin Munro smashed three sixes in his first over, while Azam Khan hit two sixes in his third, and three in his fourth over before he finally picked his wicket.

Munro smashed two successive sixes as Afridi went for 18 runs in his first over. While in his second over he went for 10 runs, but on the second ball Munro smoked a huge six on long-on.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 0

