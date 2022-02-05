PSL 7: Shahid Afridi asks for rest from Quetta Gladiators management, say sources

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday requested his team management for rest after a bad spell against Islamabad United, sources privy to the matter told Geo News.

Afridi became the most expensive bowler in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for conceding 67 runs and one wicket in a four-over spell when Quetta took on Islamabad United on February 3.

The all-rounder broke Islamabad United's Zafar Gohar's record of conceding most runs.

Sources also shared that Afridi had also skipped Quetta's practice session at the high-performance centre in Karachi.

Afridi had joined the Quetta squad after completing COVID-19 isolation but was unable to bowl as per expectations.

The former Pakistan skipper bowled a total of four overs, where he conceded 67 runs and managed to take only a wicket. His most expensive over was the last over (20th), where he conceded 20 runs.

Fans support Shahid Afridi

Twitterati, however, got behind Shahid Afridi and extended support to the star cricketer.

New Zealand batter Colin Munro smashed three sixes in his first over, while Azam Khan hit two sixes in his third, and three in his fourth over before he finally picked his wicket.

Munro smashed two successive sixes as Afridi went for 18 runs in his first over. While in his second over he went for 10 runs, but on the second ball Munro smoked a huge six on long-on.