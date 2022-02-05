Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Zaman Khan's last over seals the deal for Qalandars

— Twitter

KARACHI: Emerging player Zaman Khan bowled an impressive last over against Islamabad United in the 12th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

The United needed 12 runs from six balls and were near to smelling a victory at the National Stadium. But Zaman did not let that happen.

Recap of the over:

19.1: Zaman Khan to Asif Ali — 1 run

19.2: Zaman Khan to Azam Khan — Wide

19.2: Zaman Khan to Azam Khan — 1 run

19.3: Zaman Khan to Asif Ali — no run

19.4: Zaman Khan to Asif Ali — no run

19.5: Zaman Khan to Asif Ali — OUT!

19.6: Zaman Khan to Faheem Ashraf — no run

His sensational last over helped the Qalandars take an eight-run win over the United as he defended 12 runs in, especially against hard-hitting batters Asif and Azam.