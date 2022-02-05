Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Zaman Khan's last over seals the deal for Qalandars

Saturday Feb 05, 2022
KARACHI: Emerging player Zaman Khan bowled an impressive last over against Islamabad United in the 12th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.
The United needed 12 runs from six balls and were near to smelling a victory at the National Stadium. But Zaman did not let that happen.
His sensational last over helped the Qalandars take an eight-run win over the United as he defended 12 runs in, especially against hard-hitting batters Asif and Azam.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|4
|8
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|6
|Islamabad United
|4
|4
|Peshawar Zalmi
|4
|4
|Quetta Gladiators
|4
|2
|Karachi Kings
|4
|0