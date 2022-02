PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates

— PCB

Former champions Peshawar Zalmi have decided to elect to field first after winning toss against undefeatable Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi.

Possible Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk, c) Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil, Shah Tim, David, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees