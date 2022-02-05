PSL 2022: Viv Richards compares Babar Azam to boxing legend Mohammad Ali

Former West Indian cricketer Sir Viv Richards. — Provided by the reporter

"Babar is the best who plays conventional shots that you will normally see in Test or ODI matches," Viv Richards says



He says that Sarfaraz is one of the individuals that he highly admired over the years.

Viv is excited to be back in Pakistan and to be with Quetta Gladiators’ family.

KARACHI: West Indian cricket legend and Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators’ mentor Sir Viv Richards has compared Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam to boxing legend Mohammad Ali saying that "it is always nice to see him play".

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the legend cricketer also praised Pakistan’s former captain and wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and said that he always brings energy and spirit to the team.

"He is someone who is more focused on team’s success than individuals".

Talking about the in-from Karachi Kings' skipper, he said: “Babar is up there with the very best. He is definitely the best who plays conventional shots and shots that you will see normally in Test match cricket, ODI cricket.

"What I love about Babar is that you don't see what he's doing to you, he doesn't knock you out. He tends to be like a Muhammad Ali, when he boxes, he jabs and he hurts you. He is an individual that just has too much time to play, and it's a joy,” he said about Babar.

The aggressive batter of his era said that Sarfaraz is one of the individuals that he highly admired over the years.

“I've always liked his spirit and the energy that he brings. I've seen him do that on numerous occasions. I spoke to him earlier today to encourage and to let him know that he's still a man who can accomplish anything that he wants to accomplish because he is an individual that brings a lot of passion and all the stuff that it needs to for you to be successful,” he said.

Sarfaraz had led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy win in 2017 but has remained out of favor since late 2019 and is struggling to regain his place in the national team.

Commenting on the struggles of Sarfaraz, Richards said athletes usually face such patches in their career where they lose their confidence, but it is important to do what they’ve been doing over the years to regain that confidence.

“Sarfaraz is always an individual who has high energy. He's always been pretty much involved in the game. And when you have players who are so passionate about the game, not just passionate for their own success but for the team’s success, they are individuals that you'd always want to have around and I'm just hoping that he finds his form and all the stuff that would have made Sarfaraz the man that I know Sarfaraz can be,” he said.

The former West Indian captain also praised Azam Khan — who has now moved to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators — saying that it was nice to see him hitting sixes, though sixes were smashed against Gladiators.

“He's got a lot of power. He looks to me a very experienced guy, and as long as he continues in that particular way, he's got to be a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

“Sometimes you got to be who you are. Some times your body shape doesn't quite match what people would like to see take place. You look at Stirling, you look at maybe Rahkeem Cornwall, there's a lot of guys you know who are heavily built but at the end of the day, if they can get the job done that to me is the most important,” Sir Viv said.

Replying to a question, Viv said that he is excited to be back in Pakistan and to be with Quetta Gladiators’ family.

“In this particular group, there are some fine bunch of individuals, the owner, who we all know, is highly respected. I am so happy, very privileged and fortunate to be back in Pakistan, the place that I've probably enjoyed over the years,” he said.

He agreed that Gladiators didn’t start the PSL 7 they way it wanted but "ups and downs are always going to happen, Quetta may be down right now but they’re not out."

He said that he believes that the team has individuals who can get Quetta out of this position and it will happen sooner than later.

The former West Indies cricketer said that the standard of PSL is high on the list.

“You'll find some of the best bowlers in the world playing in the PSL. It is a breeding ground to add some of the natural talent that you see around in the country. I'm certain in the future, they will have more guys coming because there's a lot of guys in Pakistan who are highly talented individuals and just waiting for the opportunity to be given a chance,” he said.

“The players that have been attracted to the PSL are some of the best players in the world. If we open up a little bit more, and we become a little bit more universal, we would really see what the PSL is all about. But at present and especially with so many T20 tournaments that's played around the world, PSL is up there with the very best in terms of the competitive nature,” he concluded.