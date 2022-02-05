Multan Sultans vs Peshwar Zalmi: Tim David scores second-fastest PSL fifty

Multan Sultans' Tim David. — PCB

KARACHI: Multan Sultans' Tim David smashed the second-fastest half-century in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the tournament's seventh edition.

The batter's half-ton came as the Sultans went toe-to-toe with the Peshwar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Tim has been in a scintillating form in this year's PSL, and in today's clash as well, he showed his absolute brutal hitting by completing the second-fastest half-century of PSL.

He came at a time when Sultans were in a good position with Mohammad Rizwan looking well set on one end.

David managed to score 51 off just 18 balls, with the help of two fours and six sixes. Peshwar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal and Hazratullah Zazai hold the record of scoring the fastest half-ton — they smashed it in 17 balls.

With the help of David and skipper Mohammad Rizwan's blistering 82-run knock, the Sultans have handed a mammoth 223-run target to former champions Zalmi.