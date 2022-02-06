PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz dejected over loss against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz speaks in a post-match ceremony. Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has accepted responsibility for his side's defeat in a match against the Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Wahab Riaz expressed his disappointment with his performance, saying he could not play well as per the expectations from him.

"Disappointed about the loss," said Wahab Riaz in a tweet late at night.

"I as a captain should have led the team from front with better bowling and fielding performance."

The Peshawar Zalmi captain hoped that his side will rise up to the expectation with some "extra effort" from all players.

"We need to put extra efforts to correct our mistakes and we'll surely work on them and bounce back stronger," he added.

Wahab said his side will hit the ground with eyes set to win the next match by playing well.

Multan Sultans skipper Muhammad Rizwan was awarded the Player of the Match in Saturday's faceoff that ended with their fifth straight win in the ongoing PSL tournament.

Commenting on the match, Rizwan said match scenarios keep changing with different pitches at different places. So juniors should keep learning, he added.