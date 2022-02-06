PSL 2022: Live score Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

KARACHI: Winless Karachi Kings will be desperately looking to claim their maiden victory when they take on Islamabad United in today's Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The Kings, who are in dire straits after losing four consecutive games, will take on Islamabad United in their fifth-match of PSL 2022. The match starts at 7:30pm.

United lost a close game against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday and they will also be a bit under pressure in today's game.

United defeated Zalmi by nine wickets in their first game before losing to Multan by 20 runs. In their third game, United defeated Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs.