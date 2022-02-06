PSL 2022: Why is Erin Holland proud of Ben Cutting?

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland (right) and her husband and Peshawar Zalmi's batter Ben Cutting. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is in Pakistan to perform her professional duties in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but at the same time, she is also enjoying her husband Ben Cutting's batting.

Cutting, who was formerly playing for Quetta Gladiators, is now sporting Peshawar Zalmi's jersey and is an important part of the Wahab Riaz-led side.

During Zalmi's match against Multan Sultans — who have remained unbeatable in PSL 7 — Cutting smashed 52 runs off 31 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

Read more: All-round Multan Sultans crush Peshawar Zalmi to continue unbeaten streak

But it was not enough to lead his team to victory, and the Zalmi were defeated by 57 runs.

After the match ended, Holland lavished praise on her husband and said: "Proud. @Cuttsy31 (Ben Cutting)."



