PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks her 'glam squad' for dolling her up

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Live

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks her 'glam squad' for dolling her up

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Erin Holland. — Twitter/@erinvholland
Erin Holland. — Twitter/@erinvholland

KARACHI: Erin Holland has come to Pakistan as a presenter for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and she has been continuing to amaze her fans with her incredible fashion sense.

And to everyone's delight, she has been regularly sharing her snapshots on social media in which she could be seen rocking desi and foreign outfits — totally slaying in both.

Following her picture-posting routine, the Australian cricketer presenter took to Twitter on Sunday and she shared a new photo in which she thanked her "glam squad" for pumping up her style.

Read more: Why is Erin Holland proud of Ben Cutting?

"Day 10 in row @thePSLt20 ... thank god for the glam squad [...] Starting fresh," she said.

For her latest snapshot, Holland could be seen wearing a brown leather midi skirt that she teamed with a short-sleeve white blouse. In terms of makeup, she opted for red lipstick and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

In another picture, she could be seen wearing a white bathrobe along with a pair of black slides while her stylist, Saba, could be seen dolling the celebrity up.

As usual, fans were mesmerised by Holland's beauty and sense of style and they didn't shy away from expressing their feelings in the comments section.

Here's what they had to say:


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 0

