PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks her 'glam squad' for dolling her up

Erin Holland. — Twitter/@erinvholland

KARACHI: Erin Holland has come to Pakistan as a presenter for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and she has been continuing to amaze her fans with her incredible fashion sense.

And to everyone's delight, she has been regularly sharing her snapshots on social media in which she could be seen rocking desi and foreign outfits — totally slaying in both.

Following her picture-posting routine, the Australian cricketer presenter took to Twitter on Sunday and she shared a new photo in which she thanked her "glam squad" for pumping up her style.

Read more: Why is Erin Holland proud of Ben Cutting?



"Day 10 in row @thePSLt20 ... thank god for the glam squad [...] Starting fresh," she said.

For her latest snapshot, Holland could be seen wearing a brown leather midi skirt that she teamed with a short-sleeve white blouse. In terms of makeup, she opted for red lipstick and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

In another picture, she could be seen wearing a white bathrobe along with a pair of black slides while her stylist, Saba, could be seen dolling the celebrity up.

As usual, fans were mesmerised by Holland's beauty and sense of style and they didn't shy away from expressing their feelings in the comments section.

Here's what they had to say:



