In FC headquarter visit, Sanjarani, CM Bizenjo pay tribute to martyrs’ bravery

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo, and other provincial ministers can be seen during their visit to the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Quetta, on February 6, 2022. — Supplied

CM, chairman Senate eulogise sacrifices FC personnel.

Five soldiers martyred and six injured in Balochistan.

Twenty terrorists were also killed in Naushki, Panjgur.

QUETTA: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo lauded the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for their bravery in the recent terror attacks on two FC camps in the province.

The development came as the Senate chairman, chief minister, and other provincial ministers visited the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters and paid tribute to the martyrs and soldiers.

As many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations, the military’s media wing said on Saturday after the security forces completed a clearance operation.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during the shoot out, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after an intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitaries paid a visit at the Martyrs’ Memorial at FC Headquarters and prayed for the martyrs, said the official sources in the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The chief minister, chairman Senate, and provincial ministers paid homage to the security personnel who bravely fought against the terrorists.

The chief minister and chairman Senate also eulogised the sacrifices and efforts of FC Balochistan for the protection of the motherland.

“We stand with our security forces. The enemy cannot harm us in the presence of our brave security forces," the chief minister said while speaking on the occasion.

The Commandant FC Balochistan briefed the delegation on the incident of February 2.

He informed that the enemy was equipped with the latest weapons, adding: “By the grace of Allah and the prayers of the nation, we brought the terrorists to their end.”

The FC Commandant briefed that the terrorists were in direct contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.

The CM Balochistan, chairman Senate, and the provincial ministers extended felicitations to the FC on the successful operation.