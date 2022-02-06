In FC headquarter visit, Sanjarani, CM Bizenjo pay tribute to martyrs’ bravery

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
APP
,
Web Desk

In FC headquarter visit, Sanjarani, CM Bizenjo pay tribute to martyrs’ bravery

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Time Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo, and other provincial ministers can be seen during their visit to the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Quetta, on February 6, 2022. — Supplied
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo, and other provincial ministers can be seen during their visit to the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Quetta, on February 6, 2022. — Supplied

  • CM, chairman Senate eulogise sacrifices FC personnel.
  • Five soldiers martyred and six injured in Balochistan.
  • Twenty terrorists were also killed in Naushki, Panjgur.

QUETTA: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo lauded the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for their bravery in the recent terror attacks on two FC camps in the province.

The development came as the Senate chairman, chief minister, and other provincial ministers visited the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters and paid tribute to the martyrs and soldiers.

As many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations, the military’s media wing said on Saturday after the security forces completed a clearance operation.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during the shoot out, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Read more: 20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki as security forces complete clearance operation

In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after an intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

Read more: Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitaries paid a visit at the Martyrs’ Memorial at FC Headquarters and prayed for the martyrs, said the official sources in the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The chief minister, chairman Senate, and provincial ministers paid homage to the security personnel who bravely fought against the terrorists.

The chief minister and chairman Senate also eulogised the sacrifices and efforts of FC Balochistan for the protection of the motherland.

“We stand with our security forces. The enemy cannot harm us in the presence of our brave security forces," the chief minister said while speaking on the occasion.

The Commandant FC Balochistan briefed the delegation on the incident of February 2.

Read more: Five soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan

He informed that the enemy was equipped with the latest weapons, adding: “By the grace of Allah and the prayers of the nation, we brought the terrorists to their end.”

The FC Commandant briefed that the terrorists were in direct contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.

The CM Balochistan, chairman Senate, and the provincial ministers extended felicitations to the FC on the successful operation.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 0

