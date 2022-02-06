PSL 2022: Fan caught 'cheating' during Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings clash

— Screengrab via Twitter

KARACHI: Fans are always an important part of any cricket match, may it be Pakistan or any place in the world. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) still has fans in stadiums.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 25% of spectators inside the stadium — and they have added life to the matches with their slogans and cheering.

However, a fan has been caught "cheating" during Sunday's Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings clash at the National Stadium in Karachi.

As the match was in its initial stage, a fan was trying to get the wrapper of something open. She seemed to be hungry and wanted to eat it — whatever it was.

But as soon as the camera was moved towards her, she hid it quickly and started looking towards the screen like a student when their teacher spots them cheating.

"When the teacher catches you talking during an exam," the PSL said in a video it shared of the fan.



