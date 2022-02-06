Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Babar Azam impresses everyone, but not with the bat this time

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter

KARACHI: Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam has been under pressure lately and has been criticised as his team is yet to win a single match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition.

They are up against Islamabad United in today's (Sunday) fixture. But even before going to bat, where he has not failed to impress in a long time, Babar left people shocked.

In the 16th over of the match, as Chris Jordan bowled, United's skipper Shadab Khan hit a shot over the off-side but did not get it out of the meatier half of his bat.

And Babar did not miss the catch. He lept on to it, leaving everybody impressed.

Fans were amazed and here's how they responded:



