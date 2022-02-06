Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Babar Azam sets new PSL record

— PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam set a new record in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he took a stellar catches against Islamabad United at the National Stadium Karachi.



The skipper has become the only non-wicketkeeping fielder to take 35 catches after he took three amazing catches in Sunday's clash.

Babar helped dismiss Colin Munro, Asif Ali, and opposing team captain Shadab Khan.

He left behind Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Nawaz, who has taken a total of 33 catches.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi's wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal is the leading catcher with 52 scalps.

Read more: Babar Azam impresses everyone, but not with the bat this time