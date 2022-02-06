Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Alex Hales dismissal leaves Imad Wasim surprised

— PCB

KARACHI: All-rounder Imad Wasim made the first strike for Karachi Kings when he dismissed Islamabad United's Alex Hales in the 14h match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at National Stadium.

Hales — who is playing sensationally in the ongoing PSL — smashed 30 runs off 21 balls, with the help of five fours, but the Kings dismissed him just when he was about to get dangerous.

But Imad, who dismissed him in the eighth over of the match, could not believe that he had taken the wicket as he walked in surprise for a while.

WATCH:

