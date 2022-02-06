PSL 2022: Babar Azam fails to shine against Islamabad United

— PCB

KARACHI: Worries for Babar Azam continue to mount as he failed to impress with the bat during Sunday's fixture against Islamabad United.

In today's match at National Stadium, Karachi, Babar managed to score a mere eight runs.

Chasing a 178-run target, Mohammad Wasim Jr dismissed Babar for eight runs off 10 balls. In this year's PSL, Babar seems to look out of ideas as a skipper as Karachi Kings have lost all the matches in a humiliating manner.



While, secondly, though he did perform in the last game against the Peshawar Zalmi with a well-made 90 run not-out knock, the issue with Babar's batting is that he absorbs too many dot balls, which plays a major role in today's limited-over cricket.

Here's what fans have to say:



