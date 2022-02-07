PSL 2022: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes after Karachi King’s fifth consecutive defeat

Karachi Kings top trend on Twitter.

Karachi Kings fans express sadness over consecutive losses of team in PSL 2022.

Kings fans post hilarious memes on Twitter.

Karachi Kings left fans in deep frustration after the Babar Azam-led side registered their fifth consecutive defeat in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition match with Islamabad United.

Islamabad United on Sunday knocked down PSL fifth edition champion Karachi Kings by 42 runs as the Shadab Khan-led side tightened the screw and restricted King to 135 runs.



Karachi Kings quickly became a top trend on Twitter as fans expressed their sadness over the consecutive losses of the team in PSL with hilarious memes.

Let's take a look at some of the tweets:

The Babar Azam-led Kings have played a total of five matches and lost all in this year's PSL and stand last on the points table, with a run rate of -1.136.

