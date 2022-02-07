PSL 2022: Lahore finalises traffic plan for upcoming matches

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 07 2022
By
OCOur Correspondent

PSL 2022: Lahore finalises traffic plan for upcoming matches

By
OCOur Correspondent

Time Monday Feb 07, 2022

Lahore city traffic police issues a traffic advisory plan for the next leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. Photo: File
Lahore city traffic police issues a traffic advisory plan for the next leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. Photo: File
  • City traffic police issues a traffic advisory plan for the Lahore leg of PSL.
  • Matches will begin in Lahore from February 10.
  • During the Lahore leg, 19 matches will be played.

LAHORE: The city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory plan for the next leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to begin in Lahore from February 10 during which 19 matches will be played, The News reported.

According to reports, the traffic management responsibilities will be carried out by a total of 11 DSPs and 90 inspectors. More than 700 wardens will be stationed along cricket team routes and alternate routes.

According to the advisory plan, around 20 forklifts and five breakdowns will be used to carry out the traffic management. 

Cricket spectators will have access to five parking spaces with convenient access to the stadium. Fans will be able to reach Gaddafi Stadium through shuttle service from parking lots. Traffic on Canal Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, and MM Alam Road will be unaffected, according to the city traffic police.

PSL 2022 security plan for Lahore leg

Last week, the security plan for the upcoming matches under the second leg of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was finalised during the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order meeting at Civil Secretariat, The News had reported.

The meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, was attended by provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti and senior civil and police officers.

During the meeting, Basharat said that the PSL players and officials will be given the status of stated guests in the city.

"A final rehearsal will be held by the Lahore district administration and police ahead of the matches on February 4 and 6," the minister said, adding that the security plan will be enforced in the city from February 7.

He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that the CCTV cameras in the surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and parking areas are fully operational during the PSL matches.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

