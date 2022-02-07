PSL 2022: Lahore finalises traffic plan for upcoming matches

Lahore city traffic police issues a traffic advisory plan for the next leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. Photo: File

LAHORE: The city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory plan for the next leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to begin in Lahore from February 10 during which 19 matches will be played, The News reported.

According to reports, the traffic management responsibilities will be carried out by a total of 11 DSPs and 90 inspectors. More than 700 wardens will be stationed along cricket team routes and alternate routes.

According to the advisory plan, around 20 forklifts and five breakdowns will be used to carry out the traffic management.



Cricket spectators will have access to five parking spaces with convenient access to the stadium. Fans will be able to reach Gaddafi Stadium through shuttle service from parking lots. Traffic on Canal Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, and MM Alam Road will be unaffected, according to the city traffic police.

PSL 2022 security plan for Lahore leg

Last week, the security plan for the upcoming matches under the second leg of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was finalised during the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order meeting at Civil Secretariat, The News had reported.

The meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, was attended by provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti and senior civil and police officers.

During the meeting, Basharat said that the PSL players and officials will be given the status of stated guests in the city.

"A final rehearsal will be held by the Lahore district administration and police ahead of the matches on February 4 and 6," the minister said, adding that the security plan will be enforced in the city from February 7.

He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that the CCTV cameras in the surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and parking areas are fully operational during the PSL matches.