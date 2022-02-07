PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek win against in-from Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators to get Jason Roy boost ahead of their crucial PSL 2022 game.

Quetta are struggling as they have won only one out of four games.

Lahore Qalandars are in good form, having won three out of four matches.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will seek to regain lost ground in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they go against an in-form Lahore Qalandars in match 15 at the National Stadium, Karachi today (Monday).

The match starts at 7:30pm.

Quetta Gladiators will get Jason Roy's boost ahead of their crucial game today. The 31-year-old South Africa-born English Test cricketer has completed his quarantine and attended his first practice session with the Gladiators on Sunday.

Roy last played a T20I against West Indies on January 30, 2022, at Bridgetown. If included, Roy is expected to open the innings with Ahsan Ali, who is in terrific form, having struck three fifties in the event.

Quetta used James Vince in their last show against Islamabad United but he did not click, falling without scoring. But these two English batsmen are very dangerous and can play useful roles in Quetta’s cause on Monday against Lahore.

However, in the middle order, Iftikhar Ahmed and skipper Sarfaraz will need to raise their game. Ben Duckett also looks in good touch.

Mohammad Hasnain’s suspension has dented Quetta’s bowling combination. Sohail Tanvir will have to lead the bowling pack which also carries Naseem Shah, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz and Shahid Afridi.

Afridi remained very expensive in Quetta’s game against United which they lost by 43 runs, conceding 67 runs in four overs — the most expensive in the PSL history.

Quetta have made several lapses in fielding and they will need to minimise the mistakes in that area. They have so far played four matches, having won just one.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have been in good form, having won three matches out of four they have played so far. They are on spot three on the points table, while the Gladiators are at five.

No change is expected in the Qalandars squad as their bowlers and batters have lived up to the occasion and will look to tear down the struggling Gladiators.

In their last match against Peshawar Zalmi, Fakhar Zaman played a 66-run knock, while Zaman Khan took three wickets, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the young skipper, also picked up two scalps.