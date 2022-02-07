PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek win against in-from Lahore Qalandars

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek win against in-from Lahore Qalandars

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Feb 07, 2022

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek win against in-from Lahore Qalandars

  • Quetta Gladiators to get Jason Roy boost ahead of their crucial PSL 2022 game.
  • Quetta are struggling as they have won only one out of four games.
  • Lahore Qalandars are in good form, having won three out of four matches.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will seek to regain lost ground in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they go against an in-form Lahore Qalandars in match 15 at the National Stadium, Karachi today (Monday).

The match starts at 7:30pm.

Quetta Gladiators will get Jason Roy's boost ahead of their crucial game today. The 31-year-old South Africa-born English Test cricketer has completed his quarantine and attended his first practice session with the Gladiators on Sunday.

Roy last played a T20I against West Indies on January 30, 2022, at Bridgetown. If included, Roy is expected to open the innings with Ahsan Ali, who is in terrific form, having struck three fifties in the event.

Read more: Shahid Afridi sets new record of conceding most runs in PSL history

Quetta used James Vince in their last show against Islamabad United but he did not click, falling without scoring. But these two English batsmen are very dangerous and can play useful roles in Quetta’s cause on Monday against Lahore.

However, in the middle order, Iftikhar Ahmed and skipper Sarfaraz will need to raise their game. Ben Duckett also looks in good touch.

Mohammad Hasnain’s suspension has dented Quetta’s bowling combination. Sohail Tanvir will have to lead the bowling pack which also carries Naseem Shah, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz and Shahid Afridi.

Afridi remained very expensive in Quetta’s game against United which they lost by 43 runs, conceding 67 runs in four overs — the most expensive in the PSL history.

Read more: PSL 2022 points table

Quetta have made several lapses in fielding and they will need to minimise the mistakes in that area. They have so far played four matches, having won just one.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have been in good form, having won three matches out of four they have played so far. They are on spot three on the points table, while the Gladiators are at five.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in thrilling match

No change is expected in the Qalandars squad as their bowlers and batters have lived up to the occasion and will look to tear down the struggling Gladiators.

In their last match against Peshawar Zalmi, Fakhar Zaman played a 66-run knock, while Zaman Khan took three wickets, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the young skipper, also picked up two scalps.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 7

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 7
PSL 2022: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes after Karachi King’s fifth consecutive defeat

PSL 2022: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes after Karachi King’s fifth consecutive defeat
PSL 2022: Lahore finalises traffic plan for upcoming matches

PSL 2022: Lahore finalises traffic plan for upcoming matches
Islamabad United demolish Karachi Kings to deny home team maiden win in PSL 7

Islamabad United demolish Karachi Kings to deny home team maiden win in PSL 7
PSL 2022 points table: Islamabad United on second spot

PSL 2022 points table: Islamabad United on second spot
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20