PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 7

Logos of all six franchises of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Only one match will be played during the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition today (Monday) in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators will seek to regain lost ground as they go against an in-form Lahore Qalandars in match 15 at the National Stadium, Karachi.



The Gladiators are at the fifth spot, while Qalandars are at third position on the points table.

The match will start at 7:30pm.