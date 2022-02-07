Geo.tv

Time Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Amina Amir

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% fans, children under 12 at stadium for Lahore matches

By
Amina Amir

Time Monday Feb 07, 2022

Fans can be seen at the stands during the Pakistan Super Leagues Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans fixture in Karachi, on January 27, 2022. — PCB
Fans can be seen at the stands during the Pakistan Super League's Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans fixture in Karachi, on January 27, 2022. — PCB

  • Only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed for PSL 2022 matches in Lahore.
  • PSL's Lahore matches to have 50% stadium capacity till February 15.
  • From February 16, Gaddafi Stadium to have 100% crowd capacity.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday moved up the capacity of spectators from 25% to 50% and permitted children under 12 to enter the stadium during the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Lahore leg matches, a statement said.

The NCOC had permitted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to fill the stadium at 25% capacity during the Karachi leg and barred children under 12 from the stadium. The PCB received flak for banning children from watching cricket at the stadium.

Fifty percent fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed till February 15 and from February 16, 100% fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium, the NCOC statement said.

Read more: Things get heated at NSK after security denies entry to children under 12

The decision was revised during the forum's meeting in Islamabad, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

Days before the start of the PSL's seventh edition, the NCOC had reduced the crowd capacity to 25% in light of rising coronavirus cases. But now, as the positivity rate lowers, the forum has revised its decision.

The Lahore leg matches — which will be staged completely under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium — will kick start on February 10, with the unbeaten Multan Sultans facing off against Peshawar Zalmi. 

RAT test abolished for inbound passengers

The NCOC has also decided to abolish the rapid antigen test (RAT) for inbound passengers at all airports across the country, with effect from February 8, the statement said.

However, the RAT will continue to be conducted for deportees from foreign countries and non-vaccinated individuals arriving from land border terminals, it added.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

