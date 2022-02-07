PSL 7: Ramiz Raja lauds NCOC's decision to revise COVID restrictions for Lahore leg matches

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday appreciated the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to move up the capacity of spectators from 25% to 50% during the Lahore leg matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement, Raja said he was hopeful that the stadium will be filled with a "good crowd".

The former cricketer was also glad that children under 12 will also be allowed to enter the stadium, adding that these cricket festivals are organised for children “I am glad the NCOC has allowed them to enter the stadium.”

PCB chief said he is hopeful that Lahore leg matches will be as entertaining as Karachi leg matches, however, he lamented that the authorities had devised a master plan for cricket lovers during PSL 7 but implementation wasn’t possible due to COVID-related restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC on Monday said 50% fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed till February 15 and from February 16, 100% fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Lahore leg matches — which will be staged completely under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium — will kick start on February 10, with the unbeaten Multan Sultans facing off against Peshawar Zalmi.

Shedding light on the pitch conditions, he said: “If the pitches are not good then the quality of cricket will not be good.”

He mentioned that he himself monitored the preparation of pitches today, assuring that he will try his best to make good pitches.

“Only good pitches can make us a great team,” Ramiz Raja reiterated.

Australia's tour to Pakistan

Speaking about the upcoming Aussies tour, he said a strong Australian team will come to Pakistan. “There will be good competition in the series,” he said.

PCB chief said: “I hope the series will allow us to test our skills and preparedness which will determine where do we stand.”

The tour — which will be Australia's first in 24 years — is set to start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5, a statement from the PCB had said.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 when Mark Taylor's team recorded a 1-0 win from the three-Test series.

The tour will comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from 12-16 March and the third in Lahore from 21-25 March.