PSL 7: Ramiz Raja lauds NCOC's decision to revise COVID restrictions for Lahore leg matches

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PSL 7: Ramiz Raja lauds NCOC's decision to revise COVID restrictions for Lahore leg matches

By
Sohail Imran

Time Monday Feb 07, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File
  • Ramiz Raja says he is "glad" the NCOC has allowed children under 12 to enter the stadium.
  • PCB chief is hopeful that Lahore leg matches will be as entertaining as Karachi leg matches.
  • “Only good pitches can make us a great team,” Ramiz Raja stresses.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday appreciated the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to move up the capacity of spectators from 25% to 50% during the Lahore leg matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement, Raja said he was hopeful that the stadium will be filled with a "good crowd".

The former cricketer was also glad that children under 12 will also be allowed to enter the stadium, adding that these cricket festivals are organised for children “I am glad the NCOC has allowed them to enter the stadium.”

PCB chief said he is hopeful that Lahore leg matches will be as entertaining as Karachi leg matches, however, he lamented that the authorities had devised a master plan for cricket lovers during PSL 7 but implementation wasn’t possible due to COVID-related restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC on Monday said 50% fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed till February 15 and from February 16, 100% fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Lahore leg matches — which will be staged completely under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium — will kick start on February 10, with the unbeaten Multan Sultans facing off against Peshawar Zalmi.

Shedding light on the pitch conditions, he said: “If the pitches are not good then the quality of cricket will not be good.”

He mentioned that he himself monitored the preparation of pitches today, assuring that he will try his best to make good pitches.

“Only good pitches can make us a great team,” Ramiz Raja reiterated.

Australia's tour to Pakistan

Speaking about the upcoming Aussies tour, he said a strong Australian team will come to Pakistan. “There will be good competition in the series,” he said.

PCB chief said: “I hope the series will allow us to test our skills and preparedness which will determine where do we stand.”

The tour — which will be Australia's first in 24 years — is set to start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5, a statement from the PCB had said.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 when Mark Taylor's team recorded a 1-0 win from the three-Test series.

The tour will comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from 12-16 March and the third in Lahore from 21-25 March.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

