PSL 2022: Live Score Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

Quetta Gladiators will take on Lahore Qalandars today at 7:30pm at National Stadium Karachi. — Geo.tv

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators have won the toss, decided to put Lahore Qalandars to bat first in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Both Qalandars and Gladiators are playing their fifth fixture today.

Shaheen Shah Afrid’s Qalandars are on spot three on the points table, while the Gladiators are at five.

Play and win cash prizes: Become Geo Super's superfan by predicting PSL winners.



Tonight's clash is going to be a tough contest as both teams have won six matches of the 12 played between them.

However, at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi, Lahore Qalandars have won the only match played between them at the venue.

Playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Khan Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Muassir

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Live updates of the match appear below:





