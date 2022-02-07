PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman becomes highest-scoring batter for Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman playing against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi.. — PCB

Lahore Qalandars' star batter Fakhar Zaman on Monday created history during the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition.

Fakhar became Qalandars highest-scoring batter in a single season after he scored a 45-ball 70 against Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium Karachi.

The left-handed batter scored three half-centuries and a ton in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL to achieve this milestone.



Fakhar Zaman has totalled 356 runs in the first five fixtures in this edition of the PSL.

Earlier, this record was held by Umar Akmal, who scored 335 runs for Lahore Qalandars in the first edition of PSL.