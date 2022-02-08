PSL 2022: Jason Roy vows to continue batting momentum in Lahore matches

Sarfaraz Ahmed all praises for Jason Roy's outstanding performance in PSL.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi vows to perform better in next matches.

Jason Roy knocked down Lahore Qalandars as he sailed his team to a seven-wicket victory.

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy has vowed to continue his batting momentum and performance during the upcoming Lahore-leg matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Roy shined the brightest on Monday as he sailed his team to a seven-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of the PSL at the National Stadium in Karachi.



During the post-match ceremony, Jason Roy said that victory against Lahore Qalandars has given momentum to his team and he will try to maintain his performance in upcoming matches of PSL.

On the occasion, winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was all praises for Jason Roy's outstanding performance and said the Lahore-leg matches will be important for every team.

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi praised the game of Quetta Gladiators and said his team will perform better in the next matches, adding that, “we need to improve fielding.”

Jason Roy was declared "Man of the Match" for his sheer outstanding performance against Lahore Qalandars and his century steered the Quetta Gladiators to a nail-biting victory as he smashed 19 boundaries — 11 fours and eight sixes.