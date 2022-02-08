PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi is all praises for English batter Jason Roy

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi is all praises for English batter Jason Roy

By
SDSports desk

Time Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy (L) and all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File
Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy (L) and all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File

  • "I have seen some amazing innings in the PSL [...] but nothing compares to what @JasonRoy20 delivered," Afridi says.
  • He labels Roy's knock "one truly outstanding innings."
  • Jason Roy devastated Lahore Qalandars bowling attack as he scored a quickfire 116 off just 57 balls.

Jason Roy's stunning knock in the 15th match of the Pakistani Super League's (PSL) seventh addition against Lahore Qalandars powered Quetta Gladiators to victory.

Roy devastated the Qalandars bowling attack as he scored a quickfire 116 off just 57 balls.

The English cricketer not only became a social media trend with minutes; the star player was also praised by sports lovers, former players and cricket pundits.

Play and win cash prizes: Become Geo Super's superfan by predicting PSL winners. 

"I have seen some amazing innings in the PSL in these seven seasons but nothing compares to what @JasonRoy20 delivered for us today!" experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter.

He termed Roy's knock a "one truly outstanding innings."

On Monday, Roy sailed his team to a seven-wicket victory against Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On the occasion, winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was all praises for Roy's outstanding performance.

Jason Roy was declared "Man of the Match" for his sheer outstanding performance against Qalandars and his century steered the Quetta Gladiators to a nail-biting victory as he smashed 19 boundaries — 11 fours and eight sixes.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks Karachi on her last day in city of lights

PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks Karachi on her last day in city of lights
PSL 2022: Jason Roy vows to continue batting momentum in Lahore matches

PSL 2022: Jason Roy vows to continue batting momentum in Lahore matches
PSL 2022 points table: Quetta Gladiators secure fourth spot

PSL 2022 points table: Quetta Gladiators secure fourth spot

PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman becomes highest-scoring batter for Qalandars

PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman becomes highest-scoring batter for Qalandars
PSL 2022: Jason Roy sails Quetta Gladiators to win against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2022: Jason Roy sails Quetta Gladiators to win against Lahore Qalandars
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20