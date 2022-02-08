PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi is all praises for English batter Jason Roy

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy (L) and all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File

"I have seen some amazing innings in the PSL [...] but nothing compares to what @JasonRoy20 delivered," Afridi says.

He labels Roy's knock "one truly outstanding innings."

Jason Roy devastated Lahore Qalandars bowling attack as he scored a quickfire 116 off just 57 balls.

Jason Roy's stunning knock in the 15th match of the Pakistani Super League's (PSL) seventh addition against Lahore Qalandars powered Quetta Gladiators to victory.



Roy devastated the Qalandars bowling attack as he scored a quickfire 116 off just 57 balls.

The English cricketer not only became a social media trend with minutes; the star player was also praised by sports lovers, former players and cricket pundits.

Play and win cash prizes: Become Geo Super's superfan by predicting PSL winners.

"I have seen some amazing innings in the PSL in these seven seasons but nothing compares to what @JasonRoy20 delivered for us today!" experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter.

He termed Roy's knock a "one truly outstanding innings."

On Monday, Roy sailed his team to a seven-wicket victory against Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On the occasion, winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was all praises for Roy's outstanding performance.

Jason Roy was declared "Man of the Match" for his sheer outstanding performance against Qalandars and his century steered the Quetta Gladiators to a nail-biting victory as he smashed 19 boundaries — 11 fours and eight sixes.