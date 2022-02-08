PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks Karachi on her last day in city of lights

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland at National Stadium Karachi. — Twitter/@thePSLt20

KARACHI: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again turned heads on her last day in Karachi as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has now moved to Lahore.



Erin has been regularly sharing her pictures and snippets from PSL matches on social media and everybody is loving it.

However, recently the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the picture of the star-presenter who can be seen rocking a beige desi outfit holding a banner at the National Stadium Karachi.

"Thank you Karachi," the banner reads.

Earlier, PCB thanked the spectators, armed forces, police as well as the local and provisional administrations for their overwhelming support of the 15 PSL 2022 matches that were held at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.



