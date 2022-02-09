PSL 2022: Video of Shahnawaz Dahani cleaning chairs at Gaddafi Stadium goes viral

Multan Sultans pacer Shahnawaz Dahani’s video of cleaning chairs went viral on social media on Tuesday as his team was busy during a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Multan Sultans right-handed fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has been known for his jolly and humble behaviour not only in the national cricket team but also with foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.



During the first practice session of the Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium, Shahnawaz was seen cleaning chairs while batter Sohaib Maqsood captured the moment on his camera and uploaded the video on social media.



During PSL's sixth edition, Shahnawaz Dahani made headlines due to his outstanding performance with the bowl and especially his unique style of celebration after taking a wicket had impressed many foreign players.



In a recent interview with Geo News, the pacer said that fans will see his new style of celebration in this edition of PSL and would enjoy it.

In the seventh edition of PSL, Dahani has not registered an outstanding knock yet as he has taken only five-wickets with three-wickets against Peshawar Zalmi being his best performance in the event so far.

