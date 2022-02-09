PSL action to resume tomorrow in Lahore

(Clock-wise): Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz, Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition is all set for another round of action-packed entertainment at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from tomorrow (Thursday).



After having completed the first leg at Karachi, PSL will now resume in Lahore with undefeated Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

With all sides now having played five matches each, defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the table with 10 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars (six points each), Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi (four points each) and Karachi Kings (zero point).

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have lost three matches so far. With a better run rate, Zalmi is standing at fourth place on the points table followed by Gladiators.

Karachi Kings have not yet tasted victory in the seventh edition of PSL. The Kings, who have lost five matches in a row, are last on the points table.

It will now be exciting to witness how Lahore will handle the pressure being the host at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A total of 19 matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for which the people of Lahore are eagerly awaiting. Children and adults alike are looking forward to watching the exciting matches of HBL PSL.



Besides the Gaddafi Stadium, the management has also finalised the arrangements for the matches at the Nishtar Park. The law enforcing agencies has made arrangements for the players security from their hotel of stay and their travel routes to the stadium.

Besides security, other arrangements for the matches have also been finalised. Gaddafi Stadium looks fully prepared for the matches while a security plan has also been drawn up. At the beginning of the matches, Gaddafi Stadium will be taken over by Pakistan Army and Rangers.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja is excited to see the challenge each team is posing to their opponents in the PSL and believes that the Lahore leg is going to be more exciting.

“The matches here will be extraordinary and I request the people of Lahore to march towards the stadium in maximum numbers,” Raja said.

He also acknowledged the decision of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to allow the full capacity crowd from February 16.

“PSL is a world-class event, if more spectators come to the stadium, the festival will be decorated,” he said.

Raja expected a good crowd would witness the exciting matches of PSL 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

He also lauded the decision of NCOC of allowing children aged below 12 to enter the stadium. “Such events are held especially for the children. Children under 12 years of age will enhance the glitter of the marquee event,” he said.

The former champions of the PSL — Peshawar Zalmi and their hard-hitting English batter — Liam Livingstone has arrived in the city of Lahore for the remainder of the ongoing PSL 7.

Livingstone, who landed in Lahore for the second phase of the mega event, will join the squad after completing a three-day mandatory isolation period.

Originally published in The News