PSL action to resume tomorrow in Lahore

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL action to resume tomorrow in Lahore

By
SDSports desk

Time Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

(Clock-wise): Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz, Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/File
(Clock-wise): Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz, Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam, Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan, Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition is all set for another round of action-packed entertainment at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from tomorrow (Thursday).

After having completed the first leg at Karachi, PSL will now resume in Lahore with undefeated Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

With all sides now having played five matches each, defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the table with 10 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars (six points each), Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi (four points each) and Karachi Kings (zero point).

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have lost three matches so far. With a better run rate, Zalmi is standing at fourth place on the points table followed by Gladiators.

Karachi Kings have not yet tasted victory in the seventh edition of PSL. The Kings, who have lost five matches in a row, are last on the points table.

It will now be exciting to witness how Lahore will handle the pressure being the host at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Related items

A total of 19 matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for which the people of Lahore are eagerly awaiting. Children and adults alike are looking forward to watching the exciting matches of HBL PSL.

Besides the Gaddafi Stadium, the management has also finalised the arrangements for the matches at the Nishtar Park. The law enforcing agencies has made arrangements for the players security from their hotel of stay and their travel routes to the stadium.

Besides security, other arrangements for the matches have also been finalised. Gaddafi Stadium looks fully prepared for the matches while a security plan has also been drawn up. At the beginning of the matches, Gaddafi Stadium will be taken over by Pakistan Army and Rangers.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja is excited to see the challenge each team is posing to their opponents in the PSL and believes that the Lahore leg is going to be more exciting.

“The matches here will be extraordinary and I request the people of Lahore to march towards the stadium in maximum numbers,” Raja said.

He also acknowledged the decision of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to allow the full capacity crowd from February 16.

“PSL is a world-class event, if more spectators come to the stadium, the festival will be decorated,” he said.

Raja expected a good crowd would witness the exciting matches of PSL 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

He also lauded the decision of NCOC of allowing children aged below 12 to enter the stadium. “Such events are held especially for the children. Children under 12 years of age will enhance the glitter of the marquee event,” he said.

The former champions of the PSL — Peshawar Zalmi and their hard-hitting English batter — Liam Livingstone has arrived in the city of Lahore for the remainder of the ongoing PSL 7.

Livingstone, who landed in Lahore for the second phase of the mega event, will join the squad after completing a three-day mandatory isolation period.

Originally published in The News

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Video of Shahnawaz Dahani cleaning chairs at Gaddafi Stadium goes viral

PSL 2022: Video of Shahnawaz Dahani cleaning chairs at Gaddafi Stadium goes viral
PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks Karachi on her last day in city of lights

PSL 2022: Erin Holland thanks Karachi on her last day in city of lights
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi is all praises for English batter Jason Roy

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi is all praises for English batter Jason Roy
PSL 2022: Jason Roy vows to continue batting momentum in Lahore matches

PSL 2022: Jason Roy vows to continue batting momentum in Lahore matches
PSL 2022 points table: Quetta Gladiators secure fourth spot

PSL 2022 points table: Quetta Gladiators secure fourth spot

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20