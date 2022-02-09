PSL 2022: Free masks to be distributed to organisers, fans

Cricket fans enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi. — Online/File.

Two million masks will be given to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for distribution among the organisers and spectators of the Lahore leg matches of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, Commissioner Muhammad Usman announced on Tuesday.



It is being done under the 'Lahore Wears Mask Campaign'.

During a meeting between Muhammad Usman and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, the security of PSL matches, municipal and COVID arrangements were discussed, The News reported.

Later, an MoU was signed to provide free COVID masks to PSL match organisers and cricket fans. The commissioner and PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain signed an MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said 200,000 masks will be provided to PCB today (Wednesday). There will be mask counters at every enclosure of Gaddafi Stadium. The commissioner presented imported washable COVID masks to Ramiz Raja.



He said PSL matches will be held as per the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

After having completed the first leg at Karachi, PSL will now resume in Lahore with undefeated Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi tomorrow (Thursday).