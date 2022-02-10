MS vs PZ: Multan Sultans aim to continue winning streak as they take on Peshawar Zalmi today

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Sports Desk

MS vs PZ: Multan Sultans aim to continue winning streak as they take on Peshawar Zalmi today

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan gestures after hitting a half-century against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi, on February 5, 2022. — PCB
Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan gestures after hitting a half-century against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi, on February 5, 2022. — PCB

  • This will be the second time Multan Sultans go against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7.
  • In the first match at NSK, Sultans emerged victorious against Zalmi by 57 runs.
  • Match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

LAHORE: The Multan Sultans will be up against a struggling Peshawar Zalmi as they aim to continue their undefeated streak in the first match of the Lahore leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The clash today (Thursday) will be the second time these sides will be up against each other in the ongoing PSL, with Sultans demolishing the Zalmi by 57 runs at National Stadium Karachi the first time around.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side have beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the PSL 2022.

Read more: All round Multan Sultans crush Peshawar Zalmi to continue unbeaten streak

In the last fixture, defending champions Sultans handed a mammoth 223-run target to former champions Peshawar Zalmi.

Sultans' reached the huge total courtesy Mohammad Rizwan's terrific 82 runs, Tim David's sensational 18-ball fifty, which is the second-fastest half-century in the history of PSL, and three huge sixes in the last over from Khushdil Shah.

Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dahani were able to take three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Abbas Afridi took a scalp each.

Meanwhile, the Zalmi were able to make just 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Zalmi didn't have a good beginning to the mammoth 223 run-chase, as they lost opener Kamran Akmal with just 24 runs on the board.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai played a good knock of 41 runs, while all-rounder Ben Cutting scored 52 runs in a fiery inning, with other batters failing to score big.

Skipper Wahab Riaz went to the cleaners as he conceded 55 runs in four overs, England's Saqib Mahmood conceded 37 in three overs.

Read more: Free masks to be distributed to organisers, fans

Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, and Shoaib Malik took one wicket each, but they were also smashed badly.

So far, 10 matches have been played between the two sides with Sultans pocketing victories in seven matches and Zalmi emerging victorious in three outings.

The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

Possible playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 0

