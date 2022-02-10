MS vs PZ: Multan Sultans aim to continue winning streak as they take on Peshawar Zalmi today

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan gestures after hitting a half-century against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi, on February 5, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: The Multan Sultans will be up against a struggling Peshawar Zalmi as they aim to continue their undefeated streak in the first match of the Lahore leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The clash today (Thursday) will be the second time these sides will be up against each other in the ongoing PSL, with Sultans demolishing the Zalmi by 57 runs at National Stadium Karachi the first time around.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side have beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the PSL 2022.

In the last fixture, defending champions Sultans handed a mammoth 223-run target to former champions Peshawar Zalmi.

Sultans' reached the huge total courtesy Mohammad Rizwan's terrific 82 runs, Tim David's sensational 18-ball fifty, which is the second-fastest half-century in the history of PSL, and three huge sixes in the last over from Khushdil Shah.

Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dahani were able to take three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Abbas Afridi took a scalp each.

Meanwhile, the Zalmi were able to make just 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Zalmi didn't have a good beginning to the mammoth 223 run-chase, as they lost opener Kamran Akmal with just 24 runs on the board.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai played a good knock of 41 runs, while all-rounder Ben Cutting scored 52 runs in a fiery inning, with other batters failing to score big.

Skipper Wahab Riaz went to the cleaners as he conceded 55 runs in four overs, England's Saqib Mahmood conceded 37 in three overs.

Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, and Shoaib Malik took one wicket each, but they were also smashed badly.

So far, 10 matches have been played between the two sides with Sultans pocketing victories in seven matches and Zalmi emerging victorious in three outings.

The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

Possible playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad