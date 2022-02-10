PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 10

Logos of all six franchises of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition will kick off today (Thursday).

One match — Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans — will take place today under the lights of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Sultans are currently at the top of the points table, while the Zalmi are at the fifth spot, as they seek a new start after a not so good Karachi leg.

The match will start at 7:30pm.