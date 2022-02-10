Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Head-to-head

A Peshawar Zalmi batter hits a shot as Mohammad Rizwan looks on at National Stadium, Karachi, on February 5, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: The Multan Sultans are going toe-to-toe with Peshawar Zalmi in the first leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition today (Thursday).

Defending champions Sultans seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to hold their first position on the points table.

Meanwhile, the Wahab Riaz-led side, who lost the last PSL 7 clash against the Mohammad Rizwan-led side, will seek to change their fate and break Sultans' unbeaten run.

So far, 10 matches have been played between the two sides, with Sultans pocketing victories in seven matches and Zalmi emerging victorious in three outings.

Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 7:30pm.