PSL 2022: Live Score Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, ball by ball updates

Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss, decided to put Multan Sultans to bat first in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both Sultans and Zalmi are playing their second fixture against each other today.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans has beaten all the other teams — Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United — in the PSL 2022.

Defending champions Sultans seem to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to hold their first position on the points table.

So far, 10 matches have been played between the two sides, with Sultans pocketing victories in seven matches and Zalmi emerging victorious in three outings.

Sultans will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 7:30pm.



Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani



Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Live updates of the match appear below: